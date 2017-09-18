The fragile economy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news report, ‘Economic data bears out effectiveness of government policies’ (Sep 15). The report avoided highlighting the core challenges – the government’s fiscal position and external account – being faced by our economy. Instead of analysing the critical barometers of economic performance, the report focused on insignificant parameters and inconsequential trends to project a seemingly rosy picture. The trade gap for the first two months of the fiscal year 2017-18 has surpassed $6 billion while the current account deficit continues to mount.
The budget deficit is soaring owing to narrow tax base and bloated current expenditure. It was a blessing for the government that global oil prices remained low from 2013. Had the oil prices remained at the pre-2013 level, the economy would not have survived the shock. The country’s excessive reliance on imports, aids, loans and preference of trading over manufacturing should be a cause for serious concern. Disjointed and incoherent policies are damaging the national economy.
Arif Majeed (Karachi)
