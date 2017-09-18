The fragile economy

This refers to the news report, ‘Economic data bears out effectiveness of government policies’ (Sep 15). The report avoided highlighting the core challenges – the government’s fiscal position and external account – being faced by our economy. Instead of analysing the critical barometers of economic performance, the report focused on insignificant parameters and inconsequential trends to project a seemingly rosy picture. The trade gap for the first two months of the fiscal year 2017-18 has surpassed $6 billion while the current account deficit continues to mount.

The budget deficit is soaring owing to narrow tax base and bloated current expenditure. It was a blessing for the government that global oil prices remained low from 2013. Had the oil prices remained at the pre-2013 level, the economy would not have survived the shock. The country’s excessive reliance on imports, aids, loans and preference of trading over manufacturing should be a cause for serious concern. Disjointed and incoherent policies are damaging the national economy.

Arif Majeed (Karachi)