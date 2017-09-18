Rain and the city

Billions of rupees have been allocated to resolve the issues of Karachi, but nothing is being done to improve the conditions of the city. Instead of doing anything constructive in the city, both the local and provincial governments blame each other when something bad happens in the city. Last month, the torrential rains in Karachi presented the dismal picture of the bad governance of the city’s authorities. The entire city presents the miserable picture where no roads could be seen because of standing water. The worst part was that the authorities were busy blaming each other. Every year, rains wreak havoc in the city and every time, the authorities have the same answer. They blame someone else for the mess

It is true that for the last several years, changes in weather have been witnessed across the globe. This change is not limited to Pakistan. In fact, all countries, including the US, are bearing the brunt of global warming. But what stands between natural disasters in the US and Pakistan is the preparedness before such natural disaster, the response time during disaster and remedial measures after disaster. On the other hand, the authorities in Pakistan are busy blaming each other. It is time we stopped the blame game and took responsibility. The authorities must sit together and make proper plan to avert such disasters in the future.

Fayyaz Salih Hussain (Karachi)