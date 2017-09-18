Arzi Bhutto is a small village in Sindh. The people of this village want to get education, but they cannot do so. It is unfortunate that the condition of schools in the village is deplorable. Among many problems, the schools are facing the following serious problems: shortage of teachers, absence of properly built class rooms, lack of potable water, shortage of electricity and no boundary wall. The basic infrastructure of the schools is dilapidated. The district education officer is also unaware of the problems beings faced by students.

Students are skipping the classes and wasting their time outside the school while the teachers are also busy in cancelling the classes and talking to each other. This lack of seriousness might lead to serious consequences. Education is important for the progress of the country. The provincial government should take immediate measures to improve the current alarming situation.

Salman Khan Soomro (Larkana)