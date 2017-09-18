The powerful change

The severe change in weather patterns is partly due to humans’ activities. We will not have to wait for another 700 years to see the irreversible effects of climate change. In fact, many areas have already witnessed the serious consequences of global warming. Rising sea level has caused a serious concern to many countries. Many banks are not offering a lease term of more than 30 years in areas that are closer to the sea. This is because they believe that over a period of 30 years, these areas will be under water. The Great Barrier Reef is dying at a fast pace. Every year, the summer is getting hotter than the previous year’s.

These facts are just the tip of the melting iceberg. The smart money knows this. That is why coal is a dying business. Experts are saying that green technologies will be the driver of the new economy, just as the tech boom drove the 1990s. They get it and they know if the rest of us don’t get it, we will fall behind other countries. It is time to pull our heads out of the sand. We must accept the obvious and do something about it.

M Haris (Karachi)