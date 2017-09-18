Tributes pour in for Arjan Singh

NEW DELHI: Tributes poured in on Sunday for late Indian war hero Marshal Arjan Singh, who rose to prominence during World War II.

Singh, the only officer ever to be named Marshal of the Indian Air Force owing to his achievements, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 98 at an army hospital in Delhi on Saturday. The Indian government announced that a state funeral would be held for Singh on Monday.

"Marshal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was a hero of World War II and won our nation’s gratitude for his military leadership." "He served the nation with distinction and was the first and only officer of the IAF who was honoured with the five-star rank as Marshal of the Air Force," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned Singh on Twitter. "India will never forget excellent leadership of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in 1965, when the IAF saw substantial action," he said. —