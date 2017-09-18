UK lowers threat level

LONDON: Britain downgraded its terrorism threat level to severe from critical on Sunday, after police made a second arrest in their investigations over the bombing of a London Underground train. "The Joint Terrorist Analysis Centre, which reviews the threat level that the UK is under, have decided to lower that level from critical to severe," Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in a televised statement.

Police said earlier on Sunday that a 21-year-old man, who has not been identified, was detained late on Saturday in Hounslow, on the western rim of the capital. A search was underway on Sunday in Stanwell, a few miles (kilometres) west of Hounslow, in connection with the arrest, police said.

Officers had arrested earlier on Saturday an 18-year-old man over Friday’s "bucket bomb" attack at the Parsons Green Underground station, which injured 30 people, and said they were hunting for more suspects.

Rudd said the police were trying to find out how the man was "radicalised". The bomb went off in a packed carriage and although the device is thought to have malfunctioned, it still caused a large explosion followed by what witnesses said was a fireball. —