Redknapp sacked by Birmingham after 13 matches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Veteran manager Harry Redknapp was sacked by second-tier Birmingham City on Saturday after a 3-1 home defeat by Preston North End, just his 13th game in charge.
The 70-year-old, whose coaching career has included Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth, was briefly hailed as a saviour after he kept Birmingham in the division last term having taken over following a disastrous spell in charge by Italian Gianfranco Zola.
However, despite an influx of players in the close season, Birmingham suffered a sixth successive defeat and have just four points from eight league matches.
“I am disappointed. It’s been difficult, I have had one week with a new team and new players, one week,” Redknapp told the Birmingham Mail.“It’s not an excuse but today I had three of the forwards missing who I would have picked, probably the three most exciting players in all honesty.
“It takes time to build a football team, not one week. I didn’t get the players in I was after in pre-season and suddenly I have got a load of players in.“A lot of the targets I was after I couldn’t get over the line. I still felt that given time I would have given them a team that would have been challenging for promotion, I had no doubt about that.” —
Comments