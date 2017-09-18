Saunders defends title against Monroe

LONDON: Billy Joe Saunders can look forward to bigger fights after defending the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) middleweight title by unanimously out-pointing Willie Monroe Jr on Saturday.

Saunders was rewarded for being busier and more ambitious by scores of 117-111, 115-114 and 117-112 after a far from thrilling affair at the Copper Box Arena in London.For American Monroe, it was his second failure to win a world title after Golovkin stopped him two years ago.

“I felt a bit ring rusty in there but I want to thank everyone for the opportunity,” said Saunders. Injuries and postponements had restricted Saunders to a disappointing points win over Russia’s Artur Akavov last December since winning the belt on points from Ireland’s Andy Lee a year previously.But the 28-year-old Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) said he had felt reinvigorated under new trainer Dominic Ingle.

The English boxer began full of energy and had the better of the first round, with a glancing left the best punch landed in the opening session.Monroe (21-3, 6 KOs), whose wife gave birth to a daughter in New York four days ago, mostly counter-boxed early on and it was Saunders who was the more aggressive.

New Yorker Monroe, 30, had dismissed Saunders’ attempts pre-fight to upset him with his taunts. The American was also hit between the legs by Saunders’ eight-year-old son Stevie at Friday’s weigh-in.

And Monroe continued to avoid trouble until Saunders caught Monroe flush with a right just before the bell at the end of the their round after roughing up the American on the ropes with a series of lefts. —