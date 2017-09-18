Babar jumps to sixth position

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Babar Azam has risen 21 spots to grab a career-best sixth position in the ICC T20I Player Rankings after his player-of-the-series performance helped Pakistan to a 2-1 victory over the World XI in the Independence Cup series in Lahore.

The 22-year-old started with a fine innings of 86 and followed it up with knocks of 45 and 48 to finish as the highest run scorer in the series with 179 runs, eight more than his compatriot Ahmed Shehzad, who has gained nine slots to reach joint-22nd position.

Shoaib Malik was another Pakistan batsman to gain as his 94 runs in the series saw him gain four slots to reach 30th position. Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan has gained 32 places to reach 66th rank among bowlers. Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Thisara Perera has gained 16 slots to reach 53rd place among batsmen and has moved up 13 slots to take 79th position among bowlers. South Africa’s Hashim Amla has moved up three places to 12th position. —