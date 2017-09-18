Pogba could be out for three months

LONDON: French international Paul Pogba could be out of action for three months, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday, dealing a huge blow to Manchester United.

The hamstring injury suffered by the 24-year-old — an £89.3 million ($121 million, 105 million euros) signing from Juventus last year — after just 18 minutes in Tuesday’s Champions League match with Basel is worse than was thought originally according to a club source. The source said he faced sitting on the sidelines of anything from six to 12 weeks.

"The injury is really bad," a United source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.However, the club believe Pogba's injury was a result of the player overdoing his personal training."It's not normal for a player respecting our training programme," the source said.