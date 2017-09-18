‘Sethi, Clarke brought cricket back to Pakistan’

KARACHI: The efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi and International Cricket Council (ICC) Director Giles Clarke made it possible for Pakistan to host international cricket after such a long time, former chief selector Salahuddin Sallu said.

“All credit goes to Sethi and Clarke for making it possible for this historic series to happen with best available foreign players. Our law enforcement agencies also did a fine job by providing foolproof security,” Sallu told PPI the other day.

He praised the PCB boss for accelerating efforts for the return of international cricket to the country.“By hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore earlier this year, Sethi paved the way for World XI series,” he said.“The successful holding of the series against World XI shows that it’s now safe to play here,”“I now hope that Karachi, Peshawar and other cities will also be able to host international matches in future,” he added. —