Golovkin retains titles in thrilling draw with Alvarez

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Gennady Golovkin retained his three world titles Saturday, fighting to a draw with Mexican star Canelo Alvarez in a showdown for middleweight supremacy that lived up the hype.

The 35-year-old Golovkin, making his Las Vegas debut, kept hold of the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts in front of a crowd of 22,358 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Judge Dave Moretti scored the tense battle 114-114. Dan Trella saw it 115-113 for Golovkin but Adalaide Byrd had it one-sided, 118-110, for Alvarez.Byrd’s lopsided score didn’t reflect the explosive drama of a bout in which Golovkin moved forward aggressively while challenger Alvarez was the counter-puncher with sometimes faster hands.

“This was a real drama show,” Golovkin said. “I want to thank all my fans for supporting me.”Asked if he thought he won, Golovkin said, “Look I still have the belts and I am still the champion.”

The baby-faced champ from Kazakhstan with the steel jaw is considered one of the fittest athletes in boxing, but Alvarez was also well-prepared for the 160-pound fight.Despite the draw this was Alvarez’s coming out party in the higher weight class as he delivered a performance that established himself as a bona-fide middleweight. He had won seven straight fights since losing his only fight to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

“He has a different power than others I have faced,” Alvarez said of Golovkin. “But he is not the monster everybody is talking about. I didn’t feel that.”Alvarez, who is eight years younger than Golovkin, is entering his prime and will certainly move up on the pound-for-pound list.

Golovkin won most of the early rounds but then got hammered a few times with Alvarez’s uppercuts and right hands and seemed to be the more tired of the two near the end.Golovkin established himself early with his stinging jab, all the while effectively cutting off the ring. There was no feeling-out process in this one as both fighters came to fight from the opening bell and tried to land big punches early.

Golovkin said he expected Alvarez’s game plan to include a few surprises and the former two-time champion Alvarez didn’t disappoint.In the fourth round, Alvarez tried to press the attack, but he paid for it as Golovkin got the better of those exchanges.

There were very few clinches in the fight as both did damage in close. In the eighth round they each landed sharp uppercuts that snapped their opponent’s head back.The 27-year-old Alvarez’s best round was the 10th, when he stunned Golovkin with a vicious right hand to the head about 30 seconds in. Alvarez tried to finish him off but Golovkin survived and once he shook off the cobwebs the two continued their brawl on the ropes and in the centre of the ring. —