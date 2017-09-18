Improved Arsenal hold Chelsea to goalless draw

LONDON: Chelsea defender David Luiz was sent off for an ugly foul on Sead Kolasinac as Arsenal finally emerged unscathed from a trip to Chelsea with a 0-0 draw against the champions on Sunday.

The Brazilian saw red in the closing minutes at Stamford Bridge and he could have no complaints about his dismissal after lunging into a crude two-footed challenge on Arsenal defender Kolasinac.

It was the third sending-off for a Chelsea player in their last three meetings with Arsenal.Victor Moses got his marching orders in last season’s FA Cup final, while Pedro was dismissed in the Community Shield.

The Luiz flashpoint — Chelsea’s fourth red card this season — was the most memorable moment of a hard-fought London derby that was high on perspiration but low on inspiration.After losing on their last five visits to Chelsea, Arsene Wenger’s side had the better of the few clear-cut chances.

But Danny Welbeck, Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette all squandered good opportunities to hand Arsenal their first win at the Bridge since October 2011. Luiz’s moment of madness came too late for Arsenal to capitalise on their numerical advantage, so they had to settle for a first clean sheet at Chelsea since 2005.

Arsenal weathered an early storm before Welbeck wasted a golden opportunity when Hector Bellerin’s cross picked out the unmarked forward, who couldn’t adjust quickly enough to keep his header on target.

Wenger’s men threatened again when Ramsey’s pass left Marcos Alonso isolated and put Bellerin in behind the Chelsea defence.Bellerin crossed low for Lacazette, but the France striker’s shot was too close to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Arsenal were sweeping forward with real purpose and Kolasinac tested Courtois with a stinging drive that the Belgian parried away.The Gunners’ rearguard remained as creaky as ever and Cesc Fabregas sprung their offside trap with a precise pass to Pedro, whose tame shot at Petr Cech let the visitors off the hook.

On Saturday night, Manchester City stormed to the top of the Premier League as Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick inspired a 6-0 demolition of Watford, while Philippe Coutinho’s return couldn’t lift Liverpool in a 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead in the 27th minute when Aguero headed in from Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick for his seventh goal in five games against the Hornets.Aguero wasn’t finished inflicting pain on Marco Silva’s men and he struck again four minutes later, tapping in after Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes couldn’t hold David Silva’s cross-shot.

Having notched his fifth goal of the season, Aguero turned provider in the 38th minute, slipping in Gabriel Jesus for a nonchalant finish. Nicolas Otamendi added to that tally when he headed in the fourth from Silva’s cross in the 63rd minute before Aguero completed his 10th City treble with nine minutes left.

At Anfield, with Sadio Mane suspended, Coutinho made his first Liverpool start since his failed attempt to force a move to Barcelona.But despite his return, Jurgen Klopp’s team were rocked when Scott Arfield put Burnley in front in the 27th minute.

Liverpool drew level three minutes later through Mohamed Salah’s cool finish from Emre Can’s pass, but the Reds couldn’t find a winner with Coutinho substituted in the closing stages. —