Windies considered walk-off in rainswept win

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite said his side were so concerned about the prospect of “career-threatening injuries” on a sodden outfield they considered abandoning before beating England in a Twenty20 international.

None of the West Indies team at Chester-le-Street on Saturday had been involved in their side’s recent 2-1 three-Test series defeat in England.Instead Brathwaite and his men had arrived directly from the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

Conditions at the Riverside, the home of northeast county Durham, were always likely to prove challenging for a team used to the rather warmer climate back home in the West Indies.But jokes about the weather gave way to major concern when Windies wicket-keeper Chadwick Walton, changing direction to field a deflected ball, slipped and jarred his knee on an already wet outfield that had been exposed to yet more rain during the game.

Walton recovered, however, and he was behind the stumps as West Indies completed a 21-run win — their 11th in 15 Twenty20 internationals against England, a sequence including last year’s World Twenty20 final triumph in India.

But it almost did not happen after Walton’s injury, with Brathwaite telling a post-match news conference: “I had a chat with a few of the boys in a huddle while Chadwick was getting treatment and most of them said it was unsafe.“I told the umpires the boys had some concerns — it could be a career-threatening injury (next).” —AFP

England won toss

West Indies

C H Gayle run out 40

E Lewis c Root b Plunkett 51

M N Samuels c Root b Plunkett 10

†C A K Walton c Willey b Rashid 13

K A Pollard c Curran b Plunkett 6

R Powell c Jordan b Curran 28

*C R Brathwaite b Rashid 2

S P Narine lbw b Rashid 2

A R Nurse not out 13

J E Taylor lbw b Jordan 1

K O K Williams not out 2

Extras (lb 1, w 7) 8

Total (9 wickets; 20 Overs) 176

Bowling: Willey 2-0-20-0; Root 2-0-11-0; Curran 4-0-46-1; Jordan 4-0-46-1; Plunkett 4-0-27-3; Rashid 4-0-25-3

Fall: 1-77, 2-106, 3-115, 4-123, 5-127, 6-138, 7-142, 8-165, 9-167

England

J J Roy c Lewis b Taylor 0

A D Hales b Brathwaite 43

J E Root c Brathwaite b Nurse 17

*E J G Morgan c Lewis b Narine 2

†J C Buttler c Powell b Williams 30

J M Bairstow c sub (J Mohammed) b Brathwaite 27

A U Rashid c Walton b Williams 1

D J Willey st Walton b Narine 1

L E Plunkett b Brathwaite 18

C J Jordan c Brathwaite b Williams 6

T K Curran not out 1

Extras (lb 5, w 4) 9

Total (all-out; 19.3 Overs) 155

Bowling: Taylor 3-0-40-1; Williams 4-0-35-3; Brathwaite 3.3-0-20-3; Narine 4-0-15-2; Nurse 3-0-23-1; Pollard 2-0-17-0

Fall: 1-0, 2-64, 3-66, 4-68, 5-118, 6-124, 7-127, 8-129, 9-148, 10-155

Result: West Indies won by 21 runs

Series: West Indies won the one-off match

Man of the Match: S Narine (West Indies)

Umpires: M Gough and T Robinson (England). TV Umpires: R Bailey (England). Match Referee: J Srinath (India)