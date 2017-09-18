Afforestation of barren land necessary to control soil erosion

Islamabad: Carrying out afforestation of barren and degraded lands as well as uphill watershed areas is necessary to control sediment and various types of soil erosion in the country.

According to a research paper prepared by the climate change ministry, there is a need to further identify and declare uphill fragile watershed areas as sensitive and bring them under special silvicultural management to check floods and siltation of water reservoirs.

"The issue of soil erosion underlines the need to apply various slope stabilization and run-off reduction techniques at exposed sites in mountain forest areas such as vegetation lines, check dams and spurs," it said. It is pertinent to mention here that around 16 million hectares of land, which amounts to 20 percent of the total area of Pakistan, is affected directly or indirectly by soil erosion. Out of the total eroded area, 11.2 million hectares are affected by water only.