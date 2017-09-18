AIOU holds ‘national songs competition’

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held ‘National Songs Competition’ at Govt. Postgraduate Boys College, Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi in reference to Pakistan’s Defence Day Celebrations to educate the youth about its significance and to motivate them to keep up the spirit of defending homeland against all threats.

September 6 is a memorable day in our national calendar, when the people of Pakistan demonstrated unprecedented national unity and stood by the valiant armed forces to thwart a serious aggression by the enemy, said by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. He announced that a Mega event in reference to ‘Defence Day Celebrations’ will be held on September 21 at the University’s main auditorium.

While paying rich homage to Shuhada of 1965, Dr. Siddiqui said they deserved high respect since they sacrificed their today for our tomorrow. The University fulfils its social responsibility constructing and disseminating knowledge that contribute to the development of youth’s personality on positive line. , he added. Stating that youth are hope of country’s bright future, he emphasized that they should concentrate on improving their knowledge, skill and attitude for their better living and useful role in socio-economic development of the country.

To achieve the objective, the University holds social and literary events on regular basis to acknowledge and celebrate the sacrifices of national heroes who devoted their life for a better cause.

The youth are also updated about new academic developments of national interest, through research-based academic activities, he added. The AIOU being the Mega educational institution in the public sector, with around 1.3 million enrolled students always remains on forefront to celebrate the national days.

A renowned columnist Sajid Malik spoke on the importance of Defence Day, he highlighted some important movements of the September war. Regional Director Rawalpindi Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan also addressed the function and highlighted the efforts being made by the University for promoting students’ activities. He also spoke about the significance of Defence-day. Later, the vice chancellor awarded shields and cash prizes to the winners of song’ competition.