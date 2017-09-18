Children keen to defend motherland

Very often parents call their children flowers: Why they do so is understandable. Every child is as lovable as a flower is, no matter which garden it grows in. Both have to be protected, nourished and let blossom into brains as well as brawn. Unfortunately, children too have fallen victim to class system in the homeland.

One has come across hundreds of children of middle, lower middle and poor segments in Rawalpindi-Islamabad and neighbouring towns. Their parents have limited means of genuine income and face problem of quality education and health: school fees and food prices are very high.

Even then, most of primary schoolchildren by nature look honest and disciplined in ordinary shirt and ‘shalwaar’.

Many well-mannered, intelligent and promising schoolchildren asked this scribe some searching questions: “Why didn’t you become a teacher, or a doctor, or a general, or a businessman? We wish you were a teacher-cum-soldier!”

Responding to a question from my side, the children confidently said: “Uncle, we’ve attentively heard what you said about Almighty God and his prophets, particularly Muhammad (peace be upon him), great scientists, writers and poets, leaders and reformers, politicians and soldiers.”

Many other children seemed of the same mind-set. Interaction with them suggested their elders have already told them about soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending homeland.

“We’ve decided to imbibe in us all qualities of a good human. God willing, we’ll set an example of being wiser than grown-ups, we’re determined to become five-in-one: teacher, peasant, labourer, honest businessman and, of course, great soldier; we’ve made up mind to be among harbingers of an agro-industrial revolution in our motherland.”

One should never mind what the children are saying. Nor should one discourage them. They are, beyond doubt, wiser than grown-ups. Who are you? Some of the visitors to a shrine near Sihala asked a schoolboy. His reply was: “Today I am a lion! Have you any objection?”

The little boy looking like commander cast a meaningful smile over the seniors, and said that as a lion he was defending Shahzad Town today, and, tomorrow, “I shall command my mates to defend Pakistan and defeat the attacker.”

