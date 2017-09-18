Govt incentives for export sector seldom implemented, claims FPCCI

Islamabad :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday said external trade can be revived if all the sectors are dealt on equal terms

and cumbersome rules and regulations are made reasonable.

The government announces incentives for the export sector, but these are seldom implemented therefore this important segment of the economy keeps reeling under problems, it said.

Last year, the government announced a package worth Rs180 billion in which incentives were offered for only five major sectors while the rest were ignored, which was seen as preferential treatment by some stakeholders, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries.

He said that five sectors were given the facility of zero rating while the rest were ignored while the exporters dealing in these sector does not get timely refunds which compromise their competitiveness.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that policy of holding back refunds has a negative impact as some sectors have stopped adding refunds in their calculation and they would only export something when it is profitable without refund.

Some of the sectors not claiming refund claims include pharmaceuticals, poultry, and bike manufacturers. A reason behind this trend is the differences between exporters and authorities on the way amount of the refund is calculated, he said. If the sectors that are not claiming refunds are supported they could enhance exports resulting in an improved job situation and foreign exchange earnings.