Govt urged to take notice of shortage of paramedics in hospitals

Islamabad :The Paramedical Association has demanded of the Government to take steps to meet shortage of paramedics in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Services (PIMS) and other health institutions of the federal capital.

The association has also called upon the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development (CAD) to approve a service structure and upgradation for the paramedics of Islamabad on the pattern of provinces.

The paramedics are considered as backbone of health care delivery system but their importance is being ignored in health institution of Islamabad. As a result, the paramedics of Islamabad are depressed over the situation.

General Secretary of the association Muhammad Arshad Khan and Press Secretary Muhammad Anas have demanded of the Ministry of CAD to address shortage of staff where required by creating new seats and upgrade serving paramedics.

In Islamabad, around 50 per cent of total paramedics are in BPS 09'whereas the pay scale in provinces starts from BPS 12. The paramedical staff association while appreciating services of PIMS Administrator Dr Altaf Hussain for improvements in different departments of the hospital have expressed the hope that he would sent recommendations to the Capital Administration and Development for creation of new seats of paramedics and upgradation of the serving staff.