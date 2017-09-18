Senior citizens need attention

Nearly all over the world senior citizens are given special benefits, not only to help them physically but in the form of discounted rates on medical needs and travel etc: but unfortunately in Pakistan there are no such concessions available – all governments have been oblivious and indifferent to the difficulties faced by them. While legislators are quick to take up the issue of a raise in salary for themselves, they are not bothered about the elderly population of the constituency they represent, the majority of which tries to manage with a pension or has to depend on their children for support. The government gives subsidies worth billions of rupees to farmers, traders and industrialists and it distributes free laptops to students but senior citizens/pensioners are always ignored.

I repeat. There are no old age benefits both monetarily as well as seeing to it that there are wheelchair ramps in buildings; hand rail supports in places where there are stairs and steps and reserved seats in public transport. There are no discounts for travel on the different means of doing so – trains, planes and buses - the only organisation to do so is the national airline which does give some concession on domestic travel.

One particular facility for the elderly which needs to upgrade its profit rate is the Behbud Certificates scheme offered by the Saving Centre. While it started off with giving a reasonable return on the savings of senior citizens, the profits have been reduced drastically over the last few years. It seems the government could not find any other way to make up its deficit except cut funds from this scheme for the elderly, giving a shock to those who had invested in it. Retired people live on their savings. If you visit any Saving Centre, 99% of the people waiting there are old, sick or handicapped and dependent on this monthly income to let them live in dignity.

So raising the profit on such schemes is the need of the hour. Speaking to a number of senior citizens from different walks of life, the same complaint was heard – they feel neglected by the government. Those who have served their entire life in government organizations get a measly pension which they commute and put into a scheme that will give a decent return on their investment – which the Behbud used to do but not anymore. Many of them say that in the next election they will vote for the political party that includes taking care of senior citizens in its manifesto – something which is not a priority in any of the dozens of parties that exist.