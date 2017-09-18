AIOU to hold conference on English language

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold first-ever national conference on contemporary trends in English Language and literature next month.

The theme of the conference is ‘Rethink the Possible’. Various National scholars will present papers. It will provide an opportunity to the English Language teachers to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of nationally renowned scholars in the field of language & literature.

According to the University’s Department of English Language, the objectives of the conference would be to provide an opportunity to English language teachers to exchange and share teaching experiences at local level to enhance their teaching skills and abilities.