Inquiry launched against official for causing Rs320m loss to FGEHF

Islamabad :An inquiry has been initiated against a senior official of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) for incurring a loss of over Rs320 million to the foundation.

According to details, a senior official of the housing foundation who is said to be a close relative of the Minister of Housing and Works deposited around Rs7 billion in current account of a private bank only to benefit the bank for a period of one year. The amount deposited in current account instead of saving account was collected through proceeds of membership fee for sectors F-14, F-15 and other heads.

The sources said that to start with, some high ups attempted to suppress the matter but when details of the irregularity surfaced, an inquiry was ordered into the matter.

FGEHF Deputy Director Sajid Asadi who is also focal person of the housing foundation said they suffered but it was not huge matter it was only due procedural faults. He said had Rs7 billion deposited in saving account, some profit could have been earned.

The official said it had been practice in the past that the collection amount like membership fee was kept in current account because it is paid further for purpose of land acquisition. He said he himself led an inquiry and had suggested the amount collected in this head should be deposited in the saving and there should a financial consultant to handle the money and present day to day statement to the top management. “We are also taking these suggestions to the executive for formal approval,” he said. He said it was the executive body of the housing foundation and not the Ministry of Housing to look after affairs of the housing foundation and take important decisions.