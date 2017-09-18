Turkish team of doctors visits healthcare facilities, allied hospitals

Rawalpindi :A team of Turkish doctors has visited healthcare facilities in the district including the three teaching hospitals in town and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology last week to observe their working and the standards of services being rendered at the healthcare facilities working under the Punjab government.

During the visits to the allied hospitals in town from Tuesday to Saturday last week, the team of Turkish doctors that was divided into two groups paid visits to almost all departments, wards and areas directly related to patient care at the allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

The Turkish teams visited accident and emergency departments, outpatient departments, medical wards, surgical wards, critical areas including surgical and medical intensive care units, coronary care units, paediatrics departments, operation theatres, labour rooms, dengue fever wards, nephrology ward, urology ward, orthopaedic department and all the departments related to patient care at the allied hospitals.

The team of Turkish doctors that was comprised of Dr Orkan, Dr Mehmaat, Dr Slahteen, Dr Ahmed Alteenar and Mr Faathey along with some other health experts while visiting the various departments of the allied hospitals made a number of observations after discussion with the consultants of Rawalpindi Medical University, administrative staff of the allied hospitals and doctors, paramedics and nurses serving at the teaching hospitals.

‘The News’ has learnt that the Turkish teams noticed overall substandard infection control and non availability of senior consultants in OPD and emergency department at the HFH. The teams also talked about the dress code being followed poorly by the staff including doctors in some areas like operation theatres.

The Turkish teams also observed that the basement area of old building of the HFH is being underutilized and water seepage in most parts of the building has not been treated. The teams also observed unnecessary water accumulation in some very important areas of the hospital because of heavy rains.

The teams also noticed few expiry kits and fungal growth in refrigerator of pathology department at the HFH, said a top official at the HFH pleading anonymity. The Turkish teams also observed overcrowding of patients in gynaecology and paediatrics wards where two to three patients were undergoing treatment on one bed.

The Turkish teams, however, appreciated the management and services being offered at dengue fever ward and gastroenterology wards at the HFH. At BBH, the Turkish teams observed that reception areas were in poor condition while OPD was overcrowded mainly due to non availability of senior doctors. The teams also noticed that some of the rooms of consultants were closed and were not being used to accommodate patients in the absence of the consultants.

On getting informed that the basement in a part of BBH building is filled with water, the visiting teams observed that no practical action has been taken for drainage and the water in the basement of building may result into mosquito breeding, damage to the building and is causing non utilization of building.

The Turkish teams also observed poor coordination of BBH administration and teaching staff of RMU however the teams appreciated working of lower staff.

‘The News’ has learnt that at DHQ, the Turkish teams observed that a lot of things need improvement and work on annual development schemes was being carried out at a slower pace. The teams observed that the DHQ Hospital does not look like teaching hospital like the other two hospitals, HFH and BBH, may be because of haphazard settings of various departments.

The team, however, appreciated the mortuary at the DHQ Hospital and good coordination among administrative staff. It is worth mentioning here that the DHQ Hospital is a smaller hospital in terms of beds capacity as compared to the HFH and BBH.