Mon September 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rangers DG visits NA-120

Rangers DG visits NA-120

LAHORE :Pakistan Rangers Punjab Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat visited different polling stations in NA-120 on Sunday and checked the security arrangements. The DG was briefed on the security arrangements. GOC 10 Division Major General Muhammad Amir also visited the NA-120 and checked the security arrangements.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement