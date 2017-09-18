Rangers DG visits NA-120

Print Story
LAHORE :Pakistan Rangers Punjab Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat visited different polling stations in NA-120 on Sunday and checked the security arrangements. The DG was briefed on the security arrangements. GOC 10 Division Major General Muhammad Amir also visited the NA-120 and checked the security arrangements.
