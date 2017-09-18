PML-N polling agent dies of heart attack

LAHORE :A polling agent of PML-N died of cardiac seizure here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Abid Majeed. He was performing duty as a polling agent at Pak-Turk School, Afghan Park, when he died of heart attack.

traffic violations: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 477 cases against motorists on various traffic rules violations. Similarly, the PHP teams arrested three cell phone snatchers and recovered two cell phones from their possession. The PHP team intercepted a truck and recovered 70 maunds of opium.

Meanwhile, the PHP team arrested a dumper driver and recovered fake currency from his possession. reunited: National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone (NH&MP) has reunited two children with their family.

A three-year-old girl Shumaya and her five-year-old brother Ubaid of Pattoki were spotted crying on national highways in the area of Beat 14, Renala Khurd. The Motorway Police patrolling Officers Muhammed Shahid and Rana Tariq traced the family and handed over the children to their parents. The legal heirs of the child thanked to NH&MP officers for reunion of their child.