Mon September 18, 2017
Lahore

September 18, 2017

Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast

LAHORE :Weather remained hot and partly cloudy in the city on Sunday while the Met office predicted the same weather for the next 24 hours.  The Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a trough of westerly wave is present over upper part of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most part of the country.

