PR becomes profitable: Saad

LAHORE :Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sunday, said that the railway which had become redundant before he took over in 2013 now earning Rs 50 billion annually. Before 2013, annual earning of the railway was around Rs 18 billion. He was addressing a ceremony organized to honor the services of retired railway employees. Saad further said it was a challenge to put railway back on track of a profitable organisatin which has been accomplished only with the sincere efforts of the employees. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways Muhammad Javed Anwar lauded the efforts of Saad Rafique. Retired officials were also honored with shields at the end of the ceremony.

