Mon September 18, 2017
Lahore

September 18, 2017

Chehlum

Chehlum of Sajada Nasheen Ouch Sharif, Bahawalpur, Makhdoom Syed Nafeesul Hassan Bukhari will be held at Bahawalpur House, Mozang, Lahore, on Tuesday afternoon. he was father of PRO to DIG Operations Lahore Syed Hammad Raza Bukhari. People will start gathering at 2 pm at 84-B Block GoR-II, Bahawalpur House, Mozang. Contact 03215937273.

