Mon September 18, 2017
Lahore

September 18, 2017

Rescuers asked to enforce SOPs

LAHORE :DG Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) directed all the District Emergency Officers to ensure proper implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Quality Service Indicators to maintain uniform standards and quality assurance in all 36 districts of the Punjab.

While addressing to Officers at Rescue Headquarters, he said that it was very easy to assess the working of any District Emergency Officer by just entering into his district and looking at the staff turnout, state of cleanliness and maintenance of the emergency vehicles. When the same resources were provided to all districts then the only difference remained that of the District Emergency Officer managing the District.

He congratulated all the DEOs on finalization of Service Regulations of the Service thus formally opening the promotional channel for officers and officials. He appreciated district administrations for their extra mile support and cooperation with Rescue 1122. DG showed his displeasure over the fitness issues of the staff form certain districts and asked them to regain a healthy and up to mark fitness.

 

