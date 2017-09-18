Motorway police avert disaster

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) averted a possible disaster after an oil tanker carrying 40,000 litre petrol overturned near Sahiwal on Lahore-Multan national highway on Sunday night.

It was reported that an oil tanker (E-1649) of Pakistan State Oil carrying 40, 000 litre petrol overturned as its driver fell asleep. Motorway police patrolling mobile rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area and diverted the traffic to the alternative routes. The petrol spilled onto the vast area along the main road. The affected track of national highway was closed for five hours while traffic was diverted to alternative routes. Motorway police also communicated to all relevant agencies for their action. The oil tanker clearly violated the SOP as its driver was driving it alone without relevant documents from Karachi to Sheikhupura. The oil tanker must have two drivers with all its relevant documents and followed the Ogra manual. Motorway police have initiated legal proceedings against the owner and driver through the district police. —