Vendors overcharge as officials busy with by-polls

LAHORE

Vendors get free hand to overcharge the public on Sunday as all district management was busy in holding the NA-120 election peacefully.

The prices of majority of fruits and vegetables were further increased this week while non-availability was also observed on account of wrong price fixation issue.The price committee officials said that supply was also short in wholesale Badami Bagh fruit and vegetable markets which pushed the rates of seasonal vegetables upwards. Furthermore, they said that price of the number of vegetables were wrongly fixed in the price list which caused non-availability of the perishable as the vendors refused to sell those vegetables in the makeshift markets.

The price of onion remained high at wholesale level; so it was not available in almost all makeshift markets, except Shadman where it vanished after midday. The vendors said the purchasing price of onion at wholesale level is costing them Rs65 to 70 per kg while the market committee has fixed it at Rs55 per kg. Thus, they were unable to sell it. They admitted availability of onion with them but refused to sell it at the official rates. They said it could be stored so they will sell it during the week at Rs80 per kg instead of current Sunday price of Rs55 per kg. Similarly, tomato price reached Rs100 per kg while rotten and mixed was sold at official rates and A-quality was sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Potato new price was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sugar-free fixed at Rs27 to 29 per kg, and stored at Rs17 to 19 per kg and stored sold at Rs35 per kg as the market committee officials themselves issued this rate to stored variety.

Onion price remained high at Rs53 to 55 per kg while it was missing in makeshift markets after midday while in open markets it was sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of tomato also reached Rs97 to 100 per kg while further increase is also expected in next week. Garlic China was stable at Rs126 to 130 per kg, and garlic local fixed at Rs111 to 114 per kg, while all variety was sold at Rs140 per kg. Ginger Chinese price was increased to Rs165 to 170 per kg, Singaporean at Rs107 to 110, sold at Rs180 per kg. The price of brinjal was fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg, not sold due to wrong price fixation issue.

Cucumber local was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, and cucumber farm at Rs63 to 65 per kg, both was sold at Rs65 per kg, while local rotten was sold at Rs65 per kg. Bitter gourd was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets. Spinach was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

Lemon local was fixed at Rs101 to 104 per kg, lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, while it was sold at Rs100 per kg and local was sold at Rs140 per kg. Zucchini local fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Ladyfinger price was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg but not sold due to wrong price issue. Luffa was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin price fixed at Rs5 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Arum was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, also missing in makeshift markets. Green chilli was fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum price reached Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs200 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Beans price fixed at Rs60 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs48 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 130 per kg. Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs38 to 40 per dozen B-grade was sold at Rs60 per dozen. Peach A-grade fixed at Rs126 to 130 per kg, B-grade at Rs63 to 65 per kg, mixed was sold at Rs130 per kg. Grapes Sundarkhani was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, grapes gola at Rs97 to 90 per kg, and grapes black Rs126 to 136 per kg, grapes tofi at Rs107 to 110 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets on wrong pricing issue. Plump price fixed at Rs130 per kg, low quality was sold at Rs 150per kg. Peer local was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Hami melon (Garma) was fixed at Rs58 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Guava price fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Sweet lime was fixed at Rs73 to 75 per dozen, not sold in makeshift markets on wrong pricing issue. Persimmon was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Orange was fixed at Rs55 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen.