No major untoward incident in NA-120

Polling in National Assembly constituency, NA 120, ended peacefully on Sunday with no major untoward incident being reported from the 220 polling stations.

However, the polling day started with hostile actions as PML-N workers had combat episode with PTI workers at Ganga Ram polling station, besides engaging in minor skirmishes at other polling stations of NA-120. The activists of both PML-N and PTI exchanged harsh words at Ganga Ram polling station and hurled crockery on each other, as a result, some activists from both the sides sustained minor injuries. However, timely intervention of law enforcing agencies averted an imminent clash between the two sides. This scribe witnessed use of chairs and crockery as weapons by the workers of PML-N at polling station of Ganga Ram. —