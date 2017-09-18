Three injured in separate gun attacks

Three people were shot and injured in separate attacks reported in different parts of the city on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, 17-year-old Danish, son of Mian Muhammad Gul, a resident of Manghopir was shot by unknown men in Manghopir. He was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

In the SITE area, 20-year-old Rehmatullah, son of Liaquatullah, was shot and injured by unidentified armed men. He was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment with severe bullet injuries.

In the third incident, 50-year-old Ghani Rehman, son of Syed Jamal, was shot at and left injured in Landhi, near the Gul Ahmed Chowrangi. The injured was rushed to JPMC.

Five arrested

The city police claimed to have arrested five people during raids and snap-checking conducted in two areas.

A team of the Docks police station claimed arresting three criminals in a raid conducted in Machhar Colony on information received from an informer. The arrested were identified as Ali Khan, son of Meraj Ahmed, Syed Munis, son of Syed Mazhar Abbas, and Abdul Rehman, son of Muhammad Iqbal; three hand grenades, unlicensed pistols and bullets were also recovered from their possession.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused. The New Town police, on the other hand, claimed arresting two street criminals during a snap-checking in their area.

The criminals were identified as Ghulam Habib, son of Ghulam Rasool, and Muhammad Aamir, son of Muhamad Asif. The police also reportedly recovered two pistols, three snatched cellular phones and one motor cycle, stolen from an area within the jurisdiction of the Darakshan police station.

On Friday, police teams had shot dead two robbers in separate shootouts. The first encounter was reported in Orangi Town’s Sector 9-E where a robber was killed while his accomplice managed to flee.

The day’s other shootout was reported in the city’s Kharadar area. As per officials of the Risala police station, a robber was shot dead in an encounter near Chand Bibi Road; his associate also managed to escape. The one killed in Orangi Town was identified as Azhar Ali, son of Moazzam Ali, while the other robber remained unidentified. —PPI

KU extends fee deadline

The University of Karachi on Sunday announced an extension in the deadline to submit semester and examination fees for the varsity’s morning programmes. As per a notification, on the directives of the varsity’s vice chancellor, KU’s finance director had approved an extension for all students till September 19.

No late fee charges would be applied till the new final date, the statement quoted the varsity official as saying. Moreover, KU Exams Controller Dr Irfan Aziz announced an extension in the last date for submission of examination forms and fees for BA Part 1 and Part 2 exams. As per a statement, students can submit their fees till October 13. — PPI

Woman found strangled to death

A woman was found dead at her house in the city’s Ibrahim Hyderi area on Sunday. While investigators were still ascertaining details of her death, officials said it was most likely yet another case of gender-based domestic violence. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Amna, wife of Habib Rehman, and officials said she had been strangled to death. Her body had been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Multiple cases of violence against women were reported over the course of last week. On Wednesday, 32-year-old Saba was beaten to death by her husband in Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Block-A.

The killer, Akbar, had escaped and was yet to be arrested. An autopsy at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi had confirmed that Saba had died of injuries suffered through physical abuse. The couple had recently married and, as per investigators, the killer had been regularly torturing Saba but no one had come forward to help the woman or inform the police. —