Opportunities of UK-Pakistan collaborations showcased

The UK Deputy High Commission and the British Council jointly showcased the #UKinPak Exhibition at a local hotel on Sunday.

The exhibition is an annual event that provides visitors an opportunity to interact with representatives from the British Council, the Chevening Scholarships, and the DFID (the UK’s Department for International Development), all under one roof.

The #UKinPak exhibition is a platform that enables people in Pakistan to gain information on different programmes managed by the British Council, the UK High Commission and the DFID in Pakistan.

Chris Hunt, Director, British Council, Sindh and Balochistan, said: “The UK and Pakistan share close cultural and economic ties forged over many years. The British Council has been working in Pakistan for 70 years. Our work here reflects a close, mature, and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries, especially in the field of civil society, exams, education, the academia, libraries, and the arts.”

“Our aim is to take the best of Pakistan to the UK and bring the best of the UK to Pakistan. The British Council will continue to help the people of Pakistan benefit from the UK’s expertise while helping the people of Pakistan share their skills and experiences with the UK.”

Speaking about the #UKinPak expo, the acting UK Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan, Steve Crossman, said, “The #UKinPak exhibition is an ideal opportunity for audiences to see firsthand the work that the UK does in Pakistan across the government and in the private sector. The year 2017 is very significant for Pakistan as we celebrate 70 years of Pakistan’s existence and our friendship and look forward to strengthening and developing our relationship over the next 70 years.”

The venue of the exhibition was profusely decorated with replicas of landmarks in the British capital, London, including a scaled-down model of the London’s legendary red double-decker buses and videos of London’s slick traffic scenario. Also, there were posters about British achievements in the fields of science, industry, education, tourism, and travel. There were stalls distributing literature about UK organisations, including the Oxford University Press in Pakistan, disseminating information about their educational activities in Pakistan. Also there were videos about the various tourist attractions in the UK, including the ‘London Eye’ on the bank of the River Thames.

Madiha Rizki of the UK Deputy-High Commission briefed the gathering on the Chevening scholarships for study in the UK, the process of applications for which began on August 7 and will end on November 7. The scholars will arrive in the UK in October.

Razia Arif briefed the audience on British Council libraries, including video-based and digital libraries. Kemi Williams of the DFID, based in Islamabad, informed the gathering about the £400 million aid to Pakistan from the UK last year. She said that the DFID led the UK government’s efforts to end extreme poverty and deliver goals for sustainable development. Arzu Daniel, Director of English Programmes at the British Council, briefed the gathering on the various English language programmes at the British Council.