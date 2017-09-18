Effective implementation of Muharram security plan ordered

Sindh police chief AD Khowaja on Sunday urged all officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of the security plan devised for maintaining law and order during the holy month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), the police chief said enforcement in letter and spirit of the plans finalised was essential to ensure a peaceful Muharram.

Reviewing the security arrangements for the holy month, he told officers to serving across the province to not waver from the directives issued by the home department. Without getting permission or obtaining a no-objection certificate, nobody should be allowed to lead a mourning procession anywhere in Sindh, said the IGP.

He said only vehicles with special stickers would be allowed to join the mourning processions and that this point had to be enforced without fail. The IGP ordered the relevant officials to monitor the metropolis from the Command and Control Centre through CCTV cameras.

Khowaja also called for ensuring foolproof security for the mourning processions and majalis as well as other related activities. A traffic plan should also be chalked out for ensuring unhindered flow of traffic, the police chief ordered.

Two days ago, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held a meeting with Rangers and police high-ups to review the security plan devised for maintaining law and order during the holy month of Muharram.

In his briefing, the provincial police chief told the meeting there were a total of 1,932 imambargahs in Sindh and this time round, as many as 9,295 majalis would be held in the province while 4,004 matmi processions and 1,658 tazia processions would be taken out.

He said out of 9,269 majalis, 583 had been declared most sensitive and 2,463 sensitive. Similarly, 340 matmi processions had been declared most sensitive and 1,337 sensitive, he said. As far as tazia processions were concerned, 65 had been declared most sensitive and 626 sensitive, he added.

Talking about Karachi, the IGP said out of 320 majalis, 179 had been declared most sensitive and 767 sensitive. Out of 694 matmi processions, 116 were most sensitive and 530 sensitive. As far as tazia processions were concerned, no procession had been declared most sensitive but 198 were sensitive, he added. —