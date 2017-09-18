Activists demand justice for feudal lord’s victim

A day after the province’s chief justice took notice of the murder of 19-year-old Tania Khaskheli at the hands of a feudal lord in Jamshoro, the Karachi Press Club was on Sunday host to multiple protests organised by civil society and political activists to demand justice for the victim and her family.

A token hunger strike camp was also set up by The Karachi Thinkers Forum to pressure the provincial government to take action against the apparently influential landlord, Khan Noohani.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with demands for exemplary punishment for Noohani and his associates, the protesters raised concerns over the police’s lack of action which they believed stemmed from the culprits’ apparent political clout.

Prominent among the demonstrators were Shireen Khokhar of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, National Commission on Human Rights’ member Anis Haroon, Seema Shaikh of the Women’s Action Forum, Ilahi Baksh Bikik of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Shabnam Palijo of the Sindhiani Tehreek, Raj Kumar and Birma Jesrani of the Sindh Secular Forum, Tariq Khaskheli and Naeem Khoso.

In her address, Anis Haroon said cases of honour killings and abductions for the purpose of forcefully converting and marrying girls were rampant in Sindh because the government had time and again failed to bring perpetrators to the book.

Lamenting the apathy of government and police officials, she urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take exemplary action over this particular case and to set the right precedent for once.

The Sindhyani Tehreek, women’s wing of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek, called for an end to the jirga culture, honour killings and forced conversions plaguing the province of Sindh. Speaking on the occasion Sindhyani Tehreek’s General Secretary Mariyam Gopang said several girls have been killed in the pretext of honour, while hundreds of Hindu girls are abducted and forced to convert their religion in Sindh. She termed the incidents a failure of the government.

Demanding the arrest of Tania’s killers, she said the girl was a student being supported by her father to acquire an education but a local landlord killed her.

On Saturday, the chief justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, took notice of the killing of the 19-year-old girl in Jamshoro.

The family of the teenage victim had demanded justice from the government authorities and the high court. They had also demanded that the killers be arrested immediately.

Family members alleged that Khan Noohani, an influential feudal lord of Jhangara Bajara Town, along with his armed associates, barged into their house and shot dead Tania on September 11.

They said that Noohani had been pressurising them to marry Tania to him, but they had turned down the proposal.

They alleged that the feudal lord had twice tried to kidnap her in the recent past. The family said that an FIR against Noohani, Maula Bukhsh and an unknown person was lodged at the Jhangara Bajara police station, but the suspects were threatening them with dire consequences.

They said police were not arresting the accused due to their political influence. They appealed to the inspector general of police, AD Khowaja, and other higher authorities to provide them with protection and justice, and immediately arrest the killers.

Taking notice of the incident, the SHC chief justice directed the Hyderabad DIG and Jamshoro SSP to appear before the court along with investigation record on September 19.