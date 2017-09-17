World’s smart police service centre inaugurated in Dubai

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates is a federation of small seven emirates settled mainly along Arabian Gulf but always introduces and implements extraordinary innovation in the world. The world’s first smart police station has been inaugurated in Dubai.

United Arab Emirates Vice President, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday inaugurated the smart police services centre, the first of its kind in the region and the world, at City Walk in Dubai. According to official news agency of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid instructed the Dubai police to open more centres in residential and commercial districts in Dubai to provide the best-in-class smart services, facilitate easy access and communication between the public and the police and save the effort and time of clients and make them happy.

The ruler of Dubai expressed his pleasure at accelerating the development of the Dubai police and the commitment of its command to offer world-class services to the public. At the inauguration of the centre, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri informed Sheikh Mohammed that the centre will operate round the clock to provide 27 services to the public ranging from traffic to criminal and community, in addition to 33 fully automated sub-services.

The Deputy Chairman of police and Public security in Dubai, Lt General Dahi Khalfan Tamim and a number of senior police officers attended the inauguration ceremony.

