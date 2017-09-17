Sun September 17, 2017
September 17, 2017

WAPDA to organise T12 School Cricket Tournament

KARACHI: WAPDA will organise the third edition of the T12 School Cricket Tournament from Monday (tomorrow) in Islamabad.

The top eight school teams which participated in the Abdul Hafeez Kardar Trophy have been invited to participate. WAPDA also plans to stage the tournament in Peshawar and Lahore in future. —

 

