The challenge

The blue whale challenge is the latest trend over the internet. Contrary to other short-lived trends, this game is dangerous. The victims of this game are mostly teenagers. Once the game is started, a player is asked to perform various dangerous acts at the behest of the game’s administrator. This game highlights our uneasy adjustment to a hyper-connected world and the need for better cyber security. Blue whale is only a single troubling piece of a much more pervasive problem involving the internet and suicides. The blue whale challenge is played over the period of 50 days.

A player is required to perform a task that will cause harm to him or her. The last task is to take one’s life. With the number of young people using social networking sites and online games on the rise, there is a need for awareness programmes with the help of the education department. Today the tendency among some parents to praise their children’s for being tech-savvy inadvertently makes the latter vulnerable to online abuses. It is a fact that parents are introducing smartphones to their children at an early age with few restrictions. These devices expose children of all ages, including vulnerable teens, to predators. It is time parents kept a strict check on the browser history and monitored their children’s social media activity.

Vinod C Dixit

Ahmedabad, India