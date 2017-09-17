The atrocities being committed against the Rohingya are increasing at a fast pace. It is unfortunate that the entire world is only observing the situation and not doing anything about it. The Rohingya are living in Myanmar for centuries, but now they are being driven out of their villages. Government forces in Myanmar are brutally killing these people. As a result, tens of thousands of these people have migrated to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh, and are now hopelessly looking for shelter. But their journey to a safe place is not easy at all. The neighbouring country too cannot afford to give place to thousands of refugees.

According to the UNHCR, 270,000 Rohingya Muslims have crossed the border. It is unfortunate that international organisations like the UN have not been able to resolve the serious matter. In fact, except for Turkey no other country has strongly condemned the violence. For the sake of humanity, the entire world should take a stand to resolve the matter. International organisations must help rehabilitate displaced people.

Abdul Basit Mirbahar

Mahesaro

*****

The end of the Rohingya crisis is nowhere in sight. Myanmar government forces are killing hundreds of people on a daily basis. According to official reports, tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have been displaced owing to the violence. About 31,000 Muslims have migrated to Bangladesh. The situation in the region is the worst. The forces are burning down villages to drive the people out of the region. The people are living in miserable conditions. According to some media reports, “Thousands of mostly Rohingya Muslims trying to escape are stuck between two countries. They are under the open sky.” Women and children are suffering a lot. Under the current situation, these people are hopeless, homeless and hungry. Such violation of human rights must be strongly condemned.

Haider Zaman Khan

Multan