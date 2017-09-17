‘PM has okayed establishment of National Institute of Calligraphy’

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the setting up of the National Institute of Calligraphy.

This was stated by the adviser to the prime minister on national history and literary heritage, Irfan Siddiqui.

He was talking to media persons after inaugurating a calligraphy exhibition at the Frere Hall here on Saturday.

Siddiqui was of the view that in the past due attention was not paid towards this mode of art. However, he added, the present government was according attention towards calligraphy.

The prime minister had approved the setting up a national institute of calligraphy, and after consultation with the stakeholders, work on the project would be taken up, the adviser said.

This, Siddiqui remarked, would help promote calligraphy and the problems of those associated with this art would also be resolved.

He lauded the holding of the exhibition and said that more such events should also be organized in the time ahead.

The president of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, Ahmed Shah, presented the vote of thanks. —