MANSEHRA: The fifth international youth leadership conference titled Markhor has attracted participates from across Pakistan and five countries at scenic Siri Paye area of Shogran in the district.

The conference would conclude on September 17 and is aimed at building leadership qualities among the youths and creating interfaith harmony and brotherhood.

The participants of the conference did hiking up to Siri Paye from Shogran at the height of almost 9,500 feet on Friday.

A total of 80 participants including 27 females took part in the capacity building session.

“We organised this conference to bring youths from all over Pakistan and abroad together for discovering their potential,” Abdul Samad Khan, Chief Executive of Youth Impact that organised the conference.

The youths from Austria, Turkey, Yemen, Seri Lanka and Finland attended the conference and also appreciated the culture, natural beauty and hospitality of the Pakistani nation.