Sat September 16, 2017
Peshawar

September 16, 2017

KP govt performance to win PTI 2018 elections: CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the next general election on the basis of performance of the party-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking to the participants of a gathering in Dhagai Jadid here.

Activists of other political parties joined the PTI on the occasion.

District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and others also spoke on the occasion.

The chief minister said the PTI-led provincial government inherited a province where corruption was rampant and state institutions were politicised.

He said that his predecessors made money and did nothing for the welfare of the people. “They did not care for the troubles of the common folk and serves their own interests,” he added. The chief minister said the rich become richest as a result of the self-centered policies of the successive governments.

He added that it took the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coalition government four years to clear the mess created by the successive governments.

