VC shakes UoP administration

PESHAWAR: The administration of the University of Peshawar (UoP) under new Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Asif has transferred and posted several administrative officers of the university against new positions.

According to a notification issued, former registrar Dr Fazle Hadi, who had been sent on forced leave by the previous acting administration after levelling serious allegations against him, was posted as controller examination of the university.

The incumbent controller Dr Fazal Sher was transferred and posted as additional director security.

Zahid Gul was asked to continue as registrar of the university.

A new position of director academics was created and senior faculty member and dean faculty of social sciences, Prof Dr Taj Moharram Khan, given additional task of the office.

Aimal Khan, a former deputy registrar, litigation and current deputy director works, was made admin officer of the university.

Akhtar Amin, a former deputy registrar, establishment and current assistant provost, was transferred and made deputy director, quality enhancement cell of the university.