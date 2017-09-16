Solid steps to contain dengue virus demanded

PESHAWAR: The representatives from various political parties on Friday constituted a grand Khalil Jirga to press the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government into taking solid steps for overcoming the dengue epidemic.

The forum was launched as the leaders from different political parties met to discuss the mosquito-borne disease which had claimed 26 lives so far and infected thousands of others.

Those present in the meeting included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Hamidul Haq, Arbab Khizer Hayat of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Arbab Muhammad Tahir of Awami National Party, Amanullah Haqqani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, former member provincial assembly Atifur Rehman, Kashif Azam of Jamaat-e-Islami, Pir Fida Advocate, district and town council members.

The participants said that Tehkal, Jehangirabad, Ghareebabad, Palosi, Regi, Sufaid Dheri, Pishtakhara and contiguous areas had been hit hard by the dengue virus.