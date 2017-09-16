Dengue bites 355 more in KP

PESHAWAR: The public and private hospitals continued to receive patients suffering from fever as dengue virus infected 355 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

The provincial Health Department said 26 people had so far lost their lives as a result of dengue virus in the province. The majority of those who died of mosquito-borne disease belonged to Peshawar.

It was in July this year when the virus first started infecting the residents of Tehkal locality in the provincial capital.

The virus later spread to Pishtakhara and infected hundreds of its residents.

Dengue virus also spread to other districts of the province infecting hundreds of people. The provincial government took notice of the situation belatedly and declared a state of emergency in the province.

The Dengue Response Unit (DRU) said in a statement that around 1,520 patients suffering from fever and other symptoms similar to dengue were taken to hospitals on Thursday and 92 of them were hospitalised.

Similarly, it reported that 88 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Presently, 359 patients were admitted to different hospitals.

As usual, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) received the maximum number of dengue patients and the hospital and its staff remained overburdened.

Of 1,520 patients, KTH received 9,962 patients and after their screening 224 tested positive and beds were arranged in different units of the hospital to accommodate 32 patients. The hospital is currently providing services to 227 indoor dengue patients and discharged 43 patients after recovery.

The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) also received a good number of dengue patients and provided free investigation services.

The LRH received 336 patients and found 50 of them dengue positive after all the patients were screened.

Twelve patients were admitted in the hospital as LRH is presently providing treatment to 29 dengue patients.

Similarly, 118 patients were taken to HMC where all of them screened and 48 of them were diagnosed with dengue.

After the provincial capital Peshawar, Abbottabad remained on top in terms of reporting the highest number of dengue patients.

It reported 18 dengue positive patients in one day.

Other districts such as Mansehra reported six positive cases, Haripur three and two patients tested positive in Buner district.

Also in Peshawar, Naseerullah Babar Hospital reported two dengue positive cases and Safwat Ghayur Hospital diagnosed one patient with dengue.