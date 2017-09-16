Call to redress census complaints

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Sherpao Friday asked government to address people’s reservations about census.

He was addressing a public meeting at Abbottabad. Sherpao said that the QWP had earlier expressed reservations over the census process and recorded its protest when the relevant staff was gathering the data on plain papers with pencils.

He said that the people of Fata and KP had rendered enormous sacrifices but they had not been given their right reward.