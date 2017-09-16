Sat September 16, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 16, 2017

Call to redress census complaints

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Sherpao Friday asked government to address people’s reservations about census.

He was addressing a public meeting at Abbottabad. Sherpao said that the QWP had earlier expressed reservations over the census process and recorded its protest when the relevant staff was gathering the data on plain papers with pencils.

He said that the people of Fata and KP had rendered enormous sacrifices but they had not been given their right reward.

 

