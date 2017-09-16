Court acquits child-lifting accused

PESHAWAR: A local court on Friday acquitted nurses, doctors and some other people charged for alleged involvement in the abduction and sale of newborns from hospitals and maternity homes in the provincial capital.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Haider acquitted all the accused after the prosecution failed to establish charges against them due to lack of evidence.

The court acquitted nurse Zarsheen, and her husband Ibne Amin, lady health workers Wajiha, Musarrat, Noreen and others including are Nadia, Anjuman, Anwar Pari and Nadir.

Danial Asad Chamkani and Muhammad Farooq Malik, counsels for the accused, submitted before the trial court that there was no direct evidence against the accused.

The law officer stated that the police had recovered a baby girl from the possession of the suspects and handed her over to parents.

He submitted that the suspects disclosed during the preliminary investigation that they had planned to sell the baby girl for Rs300,000.

The law officer said the gang had sold nine children kidnapped from various private hospitals and maternity homes with the connivance of doctors, nurses and other support staff.

As per the first information report registered at the East Cantt Police Station, the police were tipped-off about the gang’s link with staff members of various maternity homes wherefrom they abducted the newborns.

It said the police raided Dabgari Gardens locality and arrested LHW Wajiha on the suspicion of the abduction of newborns.

The arrested woman then told the police that the gang was trying to sell a kidnapped baby girl to Nadir Shah of Shah Qabool area in the capital city through Ibn Amin of Shabqadar area, Charsadda, for Rs300,000 and that the baby was with Musarrat of Qadirabad street in Gulbahar.

It said the woman also named other gang members, including Noreen of New Rampura Gate, Nadia of Tarnab Farm, Anjuman of Dilazak Road, Anwar Pari of Gulbahar No. 1, Ibn Amin and Nadir Shah. The report said the police later raided Musarrat’s house and arrested all the suspects.