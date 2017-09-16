PDWP approves Rs36.7 billion projects

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 62 projects with an estimated cost of Rs.36774.761 million.
The forum considered 84 projects pertaining to different sectors including road & bridges, building, DWSS, urban development, agriculture, forestry, local government, MSD, Higher Education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Sports & Culture, Health, Water, Industry, Mines & Minerals, ST&IT, Law & Finance sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum deferred 22 projects due to inadequate designs, said an official communiqué.
