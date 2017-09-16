Myanmar situation continues drawing ire

PESHAWAR: Protests continued across the province against the atrocities on the Rohingya Muslims, which forced hundreds of thousands of the oppressed community members to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

The protesters hailing from different political and religious groups demanded the government to end diplomatic and other ties with Myanmar till the end of persecution of the Muslims and acceptance of their genuine rights.

A big procession was brought out by the Muttahida Shariat Mahaz at the historic Chowk Yadgar right after Juma prayers. The participants were holding banners inscribed with slogans against Myanmar, the US and India.

The speakers blasted the Myanmar government, its security forces and Buddhist extremists for unleashing a reign of terror against Muslims. They said that Muslims were brutally butchered and oppressed. Their homes and villages were burnt in Burma, they added.

The unending brutalities have forced nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims to take refuge in Bangladesh.

“The sorry aspect of the situation is that the Muslims rulers are watching all this as a silent spectator and none of the Muslims countries except Turkey could play any role to highlight the miseries of the Muslim community or even voice concern over it,” said one of the speakers.

NOWSHERA: The activists of various religious organisations on Friday staged a protest against the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and blocked a road.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the massacre of Rohingya Muslims and favour of their demands. The protesters gathered at the Shubra Chowk and blocked it for traffic.

Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) district chief Syed Qari Abid Shah, chairman Sunni Ulema Council Mufti Najibullah Farooqi, Peshawar district president of Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Movement Qari Ijaz Ahmad and others were leading the protesters.

The speakers said that Muslims were being massacred in Myanmar but the Muslims states and international community failed to stop the state violence against Rohingyas.

They said that the silence of rulers of Muslims countries, international community and so-called human rights organisations over the killings of Rohingya Muslims was a matter of concern.

The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also staged a protest against the brutalities against Rohingyas in Myanmar. The party district chief Qari Omar Ali Madni led the protesters.

GHALLANAI: The activists of Ahle Sunnat-Wal-Jamaat took out protest rally against the Myanmar government at Haleemzai tehsil in Mohmand Agency.

Led by Maulana Amirullah Junaidi and Maulana Aminul Haq, the protesters carrying banners and placards chanted slogans against the government and armed forces of the Myanmar for the bloodshed of the Muslims.

The protesters walked through various areas and gathered at the Chanda bazaar where they blocked the road to traffic for some time.